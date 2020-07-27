FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Monday that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Fayetteville man on July 16.
Damarcus Jerome Ray, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Raymond Lamont Napper II.
Police officers responded just before 5 p.m. on July 16 to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of 700 S. Reilly Road. While investigating, a person, later identified as Napper, arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Ray, of the 1600 block of Hazelhurst Drive, is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 463-8477.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Fayetteville Police make arrest in fatal parking-lot shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News