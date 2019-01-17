Fayetteville police make arrest in fatal shooting on Mesa Drive

Fayetteville police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man on Thursday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police said they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide from last week.

Antwon L. Carlisle, 30, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested Thursday and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

The shooting happened Jan. 10 at 7:28 p.m. in the 5600 block of Mesa Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Joseph Gore with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

This remains an ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
