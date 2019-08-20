Fayetteville detectives seek man who offered woman ride, sexually assaulted her

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville detectives are investigating a sexual assault that happened Sunday in the 3800 block of Sycamore Dairy Road.Police said it happened just before 2 a.m.The investigation revealed that the victim was walking along the road near Legend Avenue when she was offered a ride by a driver.Police said that when she got into the vehicle, the man drove to several parking lots and sexually assaulted her.The man then drove to the area of Glensford Drive and Campground Road, where the victim got out.Police describe the man as being in his 20s with red/brown hair, with a mustache and beard who drives a four door blue/grey sedan with car seats in the back.Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit are actively investigating the sexual assault.Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 929-2565 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.