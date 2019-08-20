sexual assault

Fayetteville detectives seek man who offered woman ride, sexually assaulted her

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville detectives are investigating a sexual assault that happened Sunday in the 3800 block of Sycamore Dairy Road.

Police said it happened just before 2 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the victim was walking along the road near Legend Avenue when she was offered a ride by a driver.

Police said that when she got into the vehicle, the man drove to several parking lots and sexually assaulted her.

The man then drove to the area of Glensford Drive and Campground Road, where the victim got out.

Police describe the man as being in his 20s with red/brown hair, with a mustache and beard who drives a four door blue/grey sedan with car seats in the back.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit are actively investigating the sexual assault.

Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 929-2565 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefayetteville newssexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Former nursing student at center of lawsuit against UNC system speaks to ABC11
Raleigh man accused of groping woman in downtown Raleigh
Advocates: Military rape reporting tool does little for retaliation
RTP spearheads effort to clear backlog of sexual assault cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Fuquay-Varina
Durham police chief says city has a gang problem
Still no arrests in Durham shooting that killed 9-year-old boy
Endangered coneflower making comeback thanks to NC efforts
Charges dropped in Durham against STAYUMBL driver
As Raleigh grows, a closer look at policies for floodplain development
Man killed in Apex officer-involved shooting was shot 5 times: Autopsy
Show More
Officials: Fayetteville bus that exploded was 8 years old, converted twice
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
Alligator stops traffic with morning stroll in Wilmington
Yikes! Hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive
Durham man arrested, accused of murdering 18-year-old
More TOP STORIES News