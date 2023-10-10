Officers say the shots hit some patrol cars, but no one was hurt.

Man shoots at Fayetteville police near Terry Sanford High School

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody after Fayetteville police responded to a shots fired call near a high school.

This happened on North Churchill Drive that is right across from Terry Sanford High School.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m.

When police got there they say the man, who has not been identified, fired shots at officers and hit a patrol car twice.

No one was hurt.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a car near the high school's baseball field for about an hour before surrendering.

School will start on time for students this morning.