Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in head-on collision between motorcycle, SUV in Fayetteville

Pfc. Joseph Del Hierro

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two 26-year-olds, including a Fort Bragg paratrooper, died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville.The crash happened around 5:30 along Bunce Road and St. Louis Street.Fayetteville Police Department said an SUV and a motorcycle were traveling opposite directions on Bunce Road when they collided.Joseph Del Hierro and Mary Moon were on the motorcycle. They both died from their injuries.Fort Bragg confirmed Del Hierro was a paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a Miami native who joined the Army in September 2018."Pfc. Del Hierro was an extraordinarily committed and professional paratrooper and a beloved member of the Falcon and 82nd Airborne Division Families," Lt. Col. Anthony Keller, commander of 1-325 AIR, said. "It's a tragic day for all of us; his passing in felt across this organization and we will always remember him as an outstanding soldier, paratrooper and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, friends and fellow paratroopers."Del Hierro has earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No charges have been filed, but the investigation into the crash remains open.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1907 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.