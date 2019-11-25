Fayetteville woman charged with shooting at police officer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman shot at a Fayetteville police officer in a drive-by shooting attempt Sunday night, according to police.

Fayetteville Police Department said an officer saw a driver in a Chevrolet Impala run a stop sign. That driver also opened fire at the officer.

Later, Desiree Smith was apprehended at a traffic stop. A stolen gun was found in her car along with shell casings from the shooting.

Desiree Smith



Smith, 26, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a stolen firearm, felony flee to elude arrest, failure to stop at a stop sign and careless and reckless driving.

Smith is currently in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
