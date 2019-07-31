home invasion

Fayetteville police release 911 calls from terrifying robbery caught on camera

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have released the 911 calls stemming from a terrifying robbery caught on surveillance video last week.

In that incident, four masked men, one with a gun, are seen threatening a man bleeding from his head.

RELATED: Terrifying surveillance video shows robbers force man with bloodied face into Fayetteville home at gunpoint

"I (saw) them robbing him. They were trying to kill him. So I immediately slammed the door closed, and I have a safety stick. I put that under the door. I ran to the back, and when I ran to the back, I just jumped out the window," the victim's fiancee told dispatch.

There were two 911 calls - one lasted just under two minutes, the second lasted about eight minutes.

"Somebody broke into my house," she exclaimed.

The robbers smashed the Ring doorbell as they left the scene, but the video of the attack had already been captured. It was uploaded using the Neighbors app, which Fayetteville police partnered with earlier this year.

The fiancee and two young children inside the home were unhurt, after they were able to escape to a neighbor's home.

RELATED: Fayetteville police using doorbell cameras to make city safer

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Fayetteville Police Department or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillehome invasion911 callrobberysurveillance videoarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Terrifying video: Masked robbers attack man outside his own home
Home intruder gets $175k bond after boy with machete thwarted him
Mebane home intruder thwarted by 11-year-old with machete walks out of hospital, sheriff says
'Let 'em have it:' 11-year-old boy uses machete to stop home invader
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh's Moore Square vandalized just before grand re-opening
Smithfield mom, kids escape brazen midday armed robbery
Pop-up storms move through the Triangle
Raleigh researcher's skin-crawling video shows ant sting up close
Durham 3-year-old runs lemonade stand to help babies in need
Why this descendant of slaves says he's against reparations
Carolina Hurricanes need your help naming its new beer
Show More
What to know ahead of tonight's Democratic debate
Tropical system in Atlantic could become storm, depression
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008: What does it mean?
Losing leg to cancer doesn't slow down marathon running Cary mom
Corpse flower at NC State expected to bloom Wednesday night
More TOP STORIES News