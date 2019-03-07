Fayetteville Police respond to shots-fired call, find two crashed cars

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a two-car crash that has closed Murchison Road toward downtown.

At least one person has been taken to a hospital.

Officers say the driver of a car that crashed into a power pole fled the scene.



K-9 units are being deployed in the neighborhood. No one is in custody.

Police recovered a stolen handgun and marijuana.

Officers determined Thursday afternoon that the crash was related to the shooting call.



Meanwhile, crews are working to restore power to the traffic light at Murchison and Langdon.

Wreckers are taking the cars away.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
