Fayetteville police responding to hostage situation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are responding to hostage situation with a possible barricaded subject in the 100 block of Openview Drive Sunday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Openview Drive in reference to a barricaded subject holding a hostage.

The area of Dunn Road near Samuel Street is blocked until the issue is resolved.

Fayetteville police are on scene investigating.
