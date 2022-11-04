WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Men charged with shooting at deputies, multiple break-ins spanning counties

WTVD logo
Friday, November 4, 2022 3:45PM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department with the help of other agencies were able to arrest two men they believe are responsible for shooting at deputies during a chase and multiple break-ins that span numerous counties.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Drayton Charles Bauer, from Hope Mills and Brandon Lee Hatler, 23, from Fayetteville. Police say both men were charged for their involvement in a series of business break-ins spanning several counties that included a chase where Robeson County deputies were shot at.

Bauer and Hatler were arrested at a home on Woodglen Drive in Fayetteville. They are facing numerous charges including two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Both suspects were transported to the Robeson County Jail and received a $2,000,000 secured bond.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.