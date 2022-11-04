Men charged with shooting at deputies, multiple break-ins spanning counties

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department with the help of other agencies were able to arrest two men they believe are responsible for shooting at deputies during a chase and multiple break-ins that span numerous counties.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Drayton Charles Bauer, from Hope Mills and Brandon Lee Hatler, 23, from Fayetteville. Police say both men were charged for their involvement in a series of business break-ins spanning several counties that included a chase where Robeson County deputies were shot at.

Bauer and Hatler were arrested at a home on Woodglen Drive in Fayetteville. They are facing numerous charges including two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Both suspects were transported to the Robeson County Jail and received a $2,000,000 secured bond.