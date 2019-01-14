Fayetteville police say 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for 17 outstanding warrants in custody

Fayetteville police are searching for an armed and dangerous man who is wanted for 17 outstanding warrants and orders for arrest. (Credit: Fayetteville police via FB)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police officers told ABC11 on Monday that an armed and dangerous man who is wanted for 17 outstanding warrants and orders for arrest has been taken into custody.

Zhivargo Jenkins, 41, is under arrest.

Jenkins was sought by tThe Fayetteville Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the United States Marshal's Service, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety's Probation Office

According to officials, Jenkins is wanted for:

  • Assault on a female
  • Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)
  • Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)
  • Possession of stolen property (2 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Discharging a weapon into occupied property
  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances
  • Possessing/selling alcoholic beverages without a permit
  • Possessing/selling non-tax paid alcoholic beverages
  • Manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Resisting a public officer
  • Simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance


According to investigators, Jenkins robbed someone of their clothing, shoulder bag, Apple Watch, iPhone, and money Dec. 2.

On Dec. 15, police said he shot off a gun along the 1900 block of Seabrook Road.

Officials determined that he lived in a home near the shooting. When investigating the home, officers found items consistent with the selling and delivery of drugs.

On Jan. 3, authorities said he committed a robbery along the 100 block of Colonial Drive. Police said he shot a victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
