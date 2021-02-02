abduction

Fayetteville police say reported abduction didn't actually happen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police say the reported abduction of a 6-year-old and 9-year-old boy Monday night did not actually happen.

Authorities originally said it happened around 7:30 p.m. along the 5600 block of Monks Walk Court when a car pulled up near a residence and the suspects abducted the boys.

On Tuesday, police said further investigation revealed there was no abduction.
