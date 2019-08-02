Fayetteville Police search for missing 4-year-old; mother arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are looking for a missing girl who is believed to be endangered.

Police said Thursday night that 4-year-old Aubriana Recinos is missing and that her mother, 23-year-old Carmen A. Lowe, was arrested Thursday in New Orleans with the assistance of the FBI.

Lowe and Aubriana were reported missing July 8.

Police said the investigation showed Lowe took Aubriana out of North Carolina in direct violation of a custody order issued by a judge in Cumberland Count. Lowe is believed to have traveled to New Jersey and Louisiana after leaving North Carolina with her daughter.

Police said though the case has not met criteria for an Amber Alert, Aubriana is believed to be endangered and "it is imperative she is located without delay."

Anyone with information about Aubriana's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Haddock with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9279 or Fayetteville or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
