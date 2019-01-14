Assault on a female

Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Robbery with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

Possession of stolen property (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Discharging a weapon into occupied property

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

Possessing/selling alcoholic beverages without a permit

Possessing/selling non-tax paid alcoholic beverages

Manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Resisting a public officer

Simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

Fayetteville police officers are searching for an armed and dangerous man who is wanted for 17 outstanding warrants and orders for arrest.The Fayetteville Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the United States Marshal's Service, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety's Probation Office are seeking the public's help to find 41-year-old Zhivargo Jenkins.According to officials, Jenkins is wanted for:According to investigators, Jenkins robbed someone of their clothing, shoulder bag, Apple Watch, iPhone, and money on Dec. 2.On Dec. 15, police said he shot off a gun along the 1900 block of Seabrook Road.Officials determined that he lived in a home near the shooting. When investigating the home, officers found items consistent with the sell and delivery of drugs.On Jan. 3, authorities said he committed a robbery along the 100 block of Colonial Drive. Police said he shot a victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Jenkins is considered armed and dangerous. Those with information should call 911 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.