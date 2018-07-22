Fayetteville police have found a mother and 3-month-old baby after reported abduction

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Fayetteville authorities have found a missing mother and her 3-month-old baby after family members reported they were abducted from their home.
Police say they have located the missing mother and child and are determing details of what transpired.
Alyssa Hammonds, 19, and her 3-month-old Serenity Mclean were forced from their home in the 1800 block of Camelot Drive, police say.
Investigators believe the suspected abductor is Delano R. McLean, 18, of Fayetteville.
Police say McLean forced entry into Hammonds' home through a window and forced the mother and child into her silver 2004 Nissan Maxima and left the area.
The silver Nissan Maxima has a North Carolina plate reading VF26089 and may have tail light damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fayetteville detectives at 910-732-2610 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-493-8477. Information can be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppers.
| ABDUCTION INVESTIGATION |— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) July 22, 2018
We are looking for Serenity McLean (3 months old) and Alyssa Hammonds (19 years of age) who have been reported abducted.
Suspect is Delano McLean (18 years of age).
Call 911 with info.
Details --> https://t.co/ZUai5KUxQF pic.twitter.com/y935GOrS85