ABDUCTION

Fayetteville police have found a mother and 3-month-old baby after reported abduction

Fayetteville police are looking for abducted mother and baby after they were abducted from their home overnight. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville authorities have found a missing mother and her 3-month-old baby after family members reported they were abducted from their home.

Police say they have located the missing mother and child and are determing details of what transpired.

Alyssa Hammonds, 19, and her 3-month-old Serenity Mclean were forced from their home in the 1800 block of Camelot Drive, police say.

3-month-old Serenity McLean

Alyssa Hammonds, 19, of Fayetteville


Investigators believe the suspected abductor is Delano R. McLean, 18, of Fayetteville.

Delano McLean, 18, of Fayetteville



Police say McLean forced entry into Hammonds' home through a window and forced the mother and child into her silver 2004 Nissan Maxima and left the area.

The silver Nissan Maxima has a North Carolina plate reading VF26089 and may have tail light damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fayetteville detectives at 910-732-2610 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-493-8477. Information can be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppers.

