Fayetteville police seek public's help searching for suspects who allegedly attacked Fort Bragg soldier

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police need your help tracking down a pair of men who they say nearly beat a Fort Bragg soldier to death.On May 12, police responded a report of an assault at the Jamaican Vibes off Reilly Road."He had called for a ride-sharing service and as he's approaching the car to get in, he's approached by two suspects and they begin an altercation with him. At some point in time, the victim is knocked on the ground and one of the suspects began kicking him," said Sgt. Shawn Strepay.Police say the soldier was flown to Duke Hospital and spent weeks recovering from a concussion, skull fractures and two brain bleeds.ABC11 spoke with the soldier by phone and he asked not to be identified. He said he couldn't remember much from that night."We're really trying to bring some justice to him and his family. This incident has really changed his whole life and he's really struggling to make a full recovery," said Strepay.Perhaps the worst part of it all is the fact that police say this attack appears to be random."It's not like they had some sort of argument with anybody they were just leaving, going home for the night, and unfortunately this tragic incident occurred," said StrepayPolice are searching for Mauro Ruiz and another man caught on surveillance video just minutes before the attack.Jamaican Vibes declined to interview with ABC11 crews on the scene but said the two suspects were regular customers before this incident and have not been back since.The owners tell ABC11 the two are banned and that they are working with law enforcement in this investigation.Fayetteville police say the suspects could be charged with assault with intent to kill.