The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating Milagros Cepeda.She has not been seen since after midnight on August 6 in the 300 block of Barcelona Drive.Here is her description:38 years old5'4"110 poundsWearing: black and white tank top, jeans and white sneakersIf you know anything about her disappearance, call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 261-4871.