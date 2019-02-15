Fayetteville police seek man in red pickup after rape on Bragg Boulevard

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Fayetteville Police are investigating a rape that happened Thursday along the 1200 block of Bragg Boulevard.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Investigators said a woman was walking along the 4500 block of Yadkin Road when she was approached by a man in a red truck. The man forced the victim into the truck and drove her to Bragg Boulevard where he raped her and then fled.
The suspect is described as a white male, mid-40s, approximately 260-300 pounds, with salt and pepper hair, and a 5 o'clock shadow beard. He was wearing a white hat, black jacket, and blue jeans.
The truck is described as a single cab, red Ford F-150, early 2000s model.
Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Detective J. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.