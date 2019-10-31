FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police want to find a man they call a "person of interest" who they think might know something about an arson.
The man was seen on surveillance video in what looks to be a convenience store.
He has short dreadlocks and a slim build. Police said he might have been around or know something about whoever set fire to two trailers belonging to two restaurants on Ramsey Street.
It happened last Thursday in the early morning hours behind Scrub Oaks Restaurant.
Fayetteville Fire Department quickly put out the fire.
ABC11 learned that the trailers were full of flammable cleaning supplies
Both restaurants told police that the man in the surveillance images is not a former employee or anyone connected to the businesses.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective B. Hammond with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-5848 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
Fayetteville Police seek 'person of interest' in arson cases
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News