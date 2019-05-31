Fayetteville police seek public's help finding 2 suspects in connection to rape

The suspects were driving a red four-door sedan at the time, which detectives have obtained surveillance video of.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects accused of rape.

It happened on Tuesday, just before 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Skibo Road.

Authorities said the victim was walking along Raeford Road near Skibo Road when she was offered a ride by a motorist. The victim was then driven to Skibo Road and raped.

One suspect has been described as a black male, with a dark complexion, 100-115 pounds and 25-30 years of age, with a scar by his left eye, short dreadlocks, wearing black pants, and possibly a red shirt.

A second suspect has been described as a black male, dark complexion, 110-115 pounds, 25-30 years of age, short dreadlocks, and wearing black pants.

The suspects were driving a red four-door sedan at the time, which detectives have obtained surveillance video of.

Detectives are actively investigating and are asking anyone with information come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 929-2565 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillerapecrimefayetteville police department
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senior arrested at Johnston County school with loaded gun, sources say
Raleigh police release body cam video after officer shot man holding modified BB gun
Harnett County man charged with murder after house set on fire
Body of missing Eno River Rock Quarry swimmer found
Virginia Tech offering to pay students to take a gap year
President Trump hits Mexico with 5 percent tariff in response to migrants
Family Dollar to sell alcohol at 1,000 of its stores
Show More
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
WEEKEND EVENTS: Farmers' markets, movies with dogs & spring wine walk
Durham County DA instructs prosecutors to not seek cash bond in low-level cases
Cary Police: Man exposes himself to multiple women outside grocery store
Family of 12-year-old drowning victim says he was not an experienced swimmer
More TOP STORIES News