Fayetteville police seek suspects in Motel 6 shooting

The three suspects in the Motel 6 shooting. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit is requesting the public's help identifying suspects in a shooting March 5 at a Motel 6.

On that day, officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 at 1922 Cedar Creek Road at 1:46 p.m. after a shots-fired call. reference shots fired. While officers were en route, they were told a gunshot victim was being taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in a private vehicle.

The victim, Kevin Brewington, 30, had been shot eight times. He is still recovering from his injuries, police said Thursday.

Police said their investigation has revealed that the suspects arrived in a silver or gray Nissan Altima. A woman got out and went into a nearby convenience store while two men got out of the car and walked to the motel.

The suspect vehicle in the Motel 6 shooting.

Fayetteville Police Department



One of the men, seen wearing a black hat, then shoots Brewington multiple times. The three people then fled in the Nissan.

Detectives have obtained still images of the suspects from surveillance systems and are requesting the public's assistance identifying them.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective H. Vernon at (910) 758-6700 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillegun violencefayetteville police departmentshootingman shotsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults eligible for COVID vaccine
Cooper opens vaccinations to some members of Group 4 starting next week
Holly Springs woman loses $16,000 to Amazon scam
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Raleigh's police advisory board "in shambles" after 2 members resign
LATEST: DPS to offer COVID-19 testing for staff, students starting March 22
Majority of NC counties do not meet CDC guidelines for in-person learning
Show More
COVID-19 causes delays in surgeries for transgender people
UNC-CH, NC State students reflect on life during the COVID-19 pandemic
Military spouse creates book to teach Black children about finances
'Disgusting': Women continue to learn of wage gaps in their workplaces
Specialist helps ease fears over COVID-19 vaccine side effects
More TOP STORIES News