BANK ROBBERY

Fayetteville police seeking masked man who robbed First Citizens Bank

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police searching for a masked suspect who robbed a First Citizen's Bank.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville detectives have obtained images of a masked man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the First Citizens Bank along the 100 block of Broadfoot Avenue.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The suspect entered the bank with a rifle, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a male 5'8", medium build, wearing a white plastic mask with a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Fayetteville police searching for a masked suspect who robbed a First Citizen's Bank.


Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sergeant J. Rauhoff with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 929-6890 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberybankFayettevillefayetteville police departmentarmed robberyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BANK ROBBERY
FBI: Suspects rob First Bank in Vass with sawed-off shotgun
Raleigh police arrest man in bank robbery near Cameron Village
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
911 calls in Durham bank robbery released: 'We have blood everywhere'
More bank robbery
Top Stories
Death of two teens found in Johnston County home ruled murder-suicide
Fayetteville police find man shot to death, child in crashed car
No charges filed in death of 2-year-old struck in Johnston Co. driveway
North Carolina ranked one of the worst states for teachers
Jobs report: Raleigh tops nationwide hiring for bridge engineers, mortgage consultants
Uber accounts can be stolen, trail could lead to dark web
USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club may have received recalled beef
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
Show More
2 vehicles collide, overturn on I-95 in Cumberland County
Pampered Golden Retriever gets paw-dicure at PA nail salon
Teenager rescued after surviving 49 days adrift at sea
LATEST: FBI using recordings to track down boy with autism missing in Gastonia
Disney World to offer cheaper park tickets on less busy days
More News