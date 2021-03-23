Man suspected of multiple sex crimes arrested in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man suspected of being responsible for multiple sexual assaults is behind bars.
Fayetteville Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Brandon Hodges.
Hodges faces multiple counts of second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, first-degree burglary and breaking and entering.
All of those charges are connected to an incident that happened March 5 at Briarwood Apartments. That's when a woman told police a man broke into her home and raped her.
While investigating what happened, police uncovered evidence of three other similar sexual crimes that happened over the past several months.
Police previously said they thought the crimes were connected. However, Hodges has not been charged in any of the other three crimes.
Investigators said they are "looking at possible connections that Hodges may have to similar sexual assault cases in and around Fayetteville."
