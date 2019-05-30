Fayetteville Red Cross members headed to Arkansas, Missouri flood zones

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- When disaster strikes, the call for help rings to the American Red Cross.

They were there for Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence, and now they will be there for another devastating disaster.

"So I'm flying out in support of the flooding in Arkansas in Missouri," said Phill Harris, Executive Director of the Fayetteville Red Cross.

Record to near record flooding is expected in Arkansas and Missouri. One person has already died and there's unprecedented damage.

And when Phil Harris saw that he knew he had to help.

"It's the red cross model. They came to help us during Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence so it's my turn to give back and support the mission," said Harris.

Harris is going down to asses before he brings in these supply trucks. But based on what Fayetteville went through during Hurricane Florence, he already knows what people need.

"Shelters, help with distribution of emergency supplies. That can be tarps, rakes, buckets and mops. Clean up kits but really lots of emotional support on this road to recovery," said Harris.

With a team already standing by, survivors in Arkansas will have plenty of support.

Harris leaves tomorrow and will be there for two weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefloodingred cross
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senior arrested at Johnston County school with loaded gun, sources say
Raleigh police release body cam video after officer shot man holding modified BB gun
Body of missing Eno River Rock Quarry swimmer found
Dollar Tree to sell alcohol at 1,000 Family Dollar stores
WEEKEND EVENTS: Farmers' markets, movies with dogs & spring wine walk
Durham County DA instructs prosecutors to not seek cash bond in low-level cases
Cary Police: Man exposes himself to multiple women outside grocery store
Show More
Family of 12-year-old drowning victim says he was not an experienced swimmer
94-year-old WWII veteran becomes barista at family coffee shop
Autopsy: Drug overdose, homicide were cause of death for Kyron Hinton
Unconscious man rescued from scaffolding collapse in Raleigh
10-month-old dies at Raleigh daycare after choking on pine cone
More TOP STORIES News