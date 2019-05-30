Fayetteville Red Cross members headed to Arkansas, Missouri flood zones

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- When disaster strikes, the call for help rings to the American Red Cross.They were there for Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence, and now they will be there for another devastating disaster."So I'm flying out in support of the flooding in Arkansas in Missouri," said Phill Harris, Executive Director of the Fayetteville Red Cross.Record to near record flooding is expected in Arkansas and Missouri. One person has already died and there's unprecedented damage.And when Phil Harris saw that he knew he had to help."It's the red cross model. They came to help us during Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence so it's my turn to give back and support the mission," said Harris.Harris is going down to asses before he brings in these supply trucks. But based on what Fayetteville went through during Hurricane Florence, he already knows what people need."Shelters, help with distribution of emergency supplies. That can be tarps, rakes, buckets and mops. Clean up kits but really lots of emotional support on this road to recovery," said Harris.With a team already standing by, survivors in Arkansas will have plenty of support.Harris leaves tomorrow and will be there for two weeks.