Fayetteville residents question continuous construction in twice-flooded neighborhood

There are continuous concerns on what many Cedar Falls residents are starting to call Bombay Drive.Much of Bombay Drive was damaged during hurricanes Matthew and Hurricane Florence. As ABC11 first reported on Saturday, residents were requesting the city for a buyout.But now, they're wondering why the developer continues to build near Locks Creek.Sergeant Telony Bartley has spent more time working on his Cedar Falls home than living in it."I haven't been able to enjoy this home to the fullest," said Bartley.He moved in eight days before Hurricane Matthew and was just about done with repairs from that storm when Hurricane Florence hit."I just finished installing these cupboards in April because the water came up to the microwave," said Bartle,y as he showed ABC11 the damage.After Hurricane Florence and a flooded Lock's Creek, it was time for Bartley and his neighbors to rebuild, but he didn't realize that was the case for the new construction too.Like a good neighbor, folks around Cedar Falls are concerned."They're building on wasteland because next year when a hurricane comes we will be in the same dilemma," said Bartley.Wade Jurney Homes told ABC11 they plan to continue construction despite flooding from both Hurricane Matthew and Florenc.The city, which issues building permits, said they can't do anything about it."Lock's Creek is not a designated flood prone area. So being outside a flood-prone area we can't restrict construction or reconstruction of areas that have been damaged, " said City Inspector Michael Moore.While the city has their hands tied on that particular issue, residents on the other side of Lock's Creek said they can fix the clogged storm drains.Davena Locklear Moore's home flooded with three feet of water."I think initially this is the water that starts to back up," said Locklear-Moore.The City of Fayetteville said they will consider that type of mitigation once the flood maps are updated. They were last surveyed in 2007 and new maps are in the works.In the meantime, city officials are urging Cedar Falls residents to take advantage of flood insurance in case of a future flood.As previously expressed, as it relates to a buyout, residents must go through FEMA and the state.