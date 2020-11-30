Person ejected when car rear-ends pickup truck in Fuquay-Varina, police say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a car rear-ended a pickup truck in Fuquay-Varina.
The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Banks Road.
The crash closed a portion of US-401.
Other than the ejected victim, there is no word on how many people were injured in the crash.
