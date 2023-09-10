Police searching for sexual assault suspect in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault early Sunday morning.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the incident happened at 4:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Chason Ridge Drive. Police said a man assaulted a resident inside their home.

Officers said the suspect is believed to have run away on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Edmonds at (910) 676-1538.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

