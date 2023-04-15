WATCH LIVE

1 shot after altercation at Fayetteville apartment complex

Saturday, April 15, 2023 1:35AM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said one person was shot Friday night after an altercation at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Robins Meadow apartments in the 500 block of Candleberry Court and found a person shot in the abdomen.

The gunshot victim was conscious and alert and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Police are investigating but said that the shooter and victim knew each other.

An ABC11 crew is at the scene working to gather more information.

