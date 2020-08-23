shooting

Man dies after being found shot near Fayetteville intersection; police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police, it happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Circle Court and W. Circle Court.

Officers found a man in the street who had been shot. CPR was administered but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.



Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
