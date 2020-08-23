Man dies after being found shot near Fayetteville intersection; police investigating

According to police, it happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Circle Court and W. Circle Court.
Officers found a man in the street who had been shot. CPR was administered but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
|Shooting/Death Inv.|— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) August 23, 2020
At 6:08 am, officers with the #FayPD were dispatched to a reported shooting on Circle Ct.
Officers located a male victim in the street and performed CPR. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased on scene.
The victim's ID is currently being withheld. pic.twitter.com/qpSHhE4dOP
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.