1 person injured during shooting at Fayetteville gas station

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was hurt during a shooting at a Circle K gas station in Fayetteville.

Police responded to the scene yesterday evening at the intersection of Reilly Road and Cliffdale Road.

Authorities say that officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lot close to the building.

Police say the victim later arrived at the hospital in their own vehicle.

No word yet on the severity of their injuries.