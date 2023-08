Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night at the Circle K gas station.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night at the Circle K gas station.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Reilly Road and Cliffdale Road. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot close to the gas station.

One person was taken to the Cape Fear Hoke Hospital by a personal vehicle. The victim's condition is not known.

