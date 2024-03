Police investigating after person shot multiple times in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, emergency officials responded to reports of a shooting on Durant Drive just after 6:30 p.m. When officials arrived they found a person who had been shot multiple times.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police have not released any further details.