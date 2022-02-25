Family dispute led to deadly Fayetteville shooting, police say; arrest made

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in a double shooting Thursday night that left one man dead and another clinging to life.It happened just after 6:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fen Court in the private Three Colonies community.Two men were found shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of them later died from his injuries.Police said Friday that the investigation revealed there was an altercation between family members inside of the home before the shooting.Perry Farrington, 27, of Forrest Gump Drive in Fayetteville, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other shooting victim, 73-year-old Claude Farrington, of Fen Court remains in the hospital.Claude James Farrington, 30, of Fen Court was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be