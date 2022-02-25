Family dispute led to deadly Fayetteville shooting, police say; arrest made

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in a double shooting Thursday night that left one man dead and another clinging to life.

It happened just after 6:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fen Court in the private Three Colonies community.

Two men were found shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of them later died from his injuries.

Police said Friday that the investigation revealed there was an altercation between family members inside of the home before the shooting.

Perry Farrington, 27, of Forrest Gump Drive in Fayetteville, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other shooting victim, 73-year-old Claude Farrington, of Fen Court remains in the hospital.

Claude James Farrington, 30, of Fen Court was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillearresthomicide investigationgun violencefayetteville police departmentfamilydouble shootingman shotdomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man accused of several bank robberies across Wake County arrested
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
LATEST: UNC Health administers more than 500k vaccine doses
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
CDC to ease COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Wake County Animal Shelter nears capacity for first time in years
TikTok star to face alleged stalker in court
Show More
Sally Kellerman, original 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H', dies at 84
Reporter's notebook: Watching Russians protest the Ukraine invasion
Sean Penn in Ukraine's capital city as Russia presses its invasion
Fear eases in markets, even as Ukraine invasion continues
Homicides up in Durham as city leaders, families search for answers
More TOP STORIES News