Woman shot, killed in Fayetteville overnight

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed overnight.The shooting happened around midnight along Gardner Street.When officers arrived, they found a woman -- later identified as 22-year-old Maggie Lashaun Fulmore -- in the parking lot who had been shot.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said it appears there was an altercation with a man inside a vehicle that led to the man shooting the woman and leaving her in the parking lot.The man left before police arrived.Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).