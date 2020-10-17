Man shot, killed during gathering at Fayetteville home, investigators say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.
Officers said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Gillespie Street.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Two more victims with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital.
Fayetteville police said the preliminary investigation reveals there was a gathering at a residence that resulted in disturbance
Officials said this does not appear to be random.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Vernon at (910)729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
