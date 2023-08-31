Fayetteville shooting leaves two juveniles injured overnight

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured early Thursday.

Officers responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Plum Street. They found the two young people with gunshot wounds that were described as non-life threatening.

The two victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact Detective M. O'Hara at (910) 605-6393. If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

