Man dies after being shot during "domestic disturbance" in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police said a man died after being shot on Sunday afternoon during a "domestic disturbance" in Fayetteville.Officers were dispatched to a shooting just before 1:20 p.m. along the 4200 block of Colby Court.Investigators determined that a man was shot during a "domestic disturbance," according to FPD. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from injuries.The identities of those involved have not been released by the Fayetteville Police Department at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5833 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.