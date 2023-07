A man was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after an altercation ended in a shooting.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after an altercation ended in a shooting.

The incident happened at around 6:11 p.m. on Maverick Court. Officers said a man was found with a gunshot wound after an altercation. The man was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police say.

The victim's identity has not been released.

No other details are available.