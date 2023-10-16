WATCH LIVE

1 person shot multiple times in Fayetteville, police searching for suspect

Monday, October 16, 2023 1:28AM
Fayetteville police are investigating after a person was shot multiple times Sunday evening.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a person was shot multiple times Sunday evening.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to calls about a shooting in the 200 block of B Street just before 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in serious condition, officials said.

An ABC11 crew on the scene reported seeing 18 shell casings on the roadway with evidence markers.

Police K-9 units and officers are searching the area for a suspect who ran away from the scene.

B Street is closed from Link Street to School Street while police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking story.

