Man dead, another critical after 'numerous' people shot near Fayetteville home overnight, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting overnight.Officers received a call of shots fire just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Shads Ford Boulevard with multiple cars leaving the scene.Upon arrival, officers determined many people were shot. Albert Alexander Harris, 32, died at the scene. Another man sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Three other shooting victims are being treated.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.Fayetteville police originally told ABC11 the second man died at the hospital, but has since corrected that the man is in critical condition.