1 injured after Fayetteville shootout ends in wreck

A Fayetteville shootout ended in a crash, resulting in one person being rushed to the hospital.

Fayetteville police said they responded to a shots fired call along the 1100 block of Wildwood Drive just before 7:30 p.m.

Not long after the call, officers were dispatched to a car crash on Ireland Drive near Raeford Road where they found a driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and leg. Officials said the man was taken to a local hospital where he is now listed in 'stable condition.'

Police did not identify the victim at this time.

A preliminary investigation by Fayetteville PD revealed two vehicles had been shooting at each other and then fled the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 705-6527 or is asked to contact the Fayetteville/ Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyshootingfayetteville newsfayettevillecumberland county newscrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County COVID-19 cases surpass 400 mark
How COVID-19 will impact U.S. national security
Fundraiser helps immigrant families affected by ICE arrests
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
Rain/T'Storms Late Sunday
Walmart will require all employees to wear face masks
LIST: States that plan to begin reopening by May 1
Show More
After a month of battling COVID-19, Durham woman reunited with family
Grandparents wrap selves in trash bags to visit grandsons
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
Hospitals, Bill Gates targets of coronavirus-fueled conspiracy theories
Land O'Lakes removing Native American maiden from its packaging
More TOP STORIES News