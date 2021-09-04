teen shot

16-year-old girl in critical condition after Fayetteville shooting, police say

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot during a fight in Fayetteville late Friday night, authorities said.

Just before 10:15 p.m., officers were called to a shooting along Stamper Road and McGougan Road. While responding, police learned that a shooting victim from the area was being taken to a local hospital via private vehicle. Officers and first responders found the vehicle and were able to take the victim to the hospital.

Fayetteville police identified the victim as a 16-year-old girl and said she is in the hospital "critical condition with life-threatening injuries."

Investigators learned that the teen was a part of a group of young people meeting up to fight when shots erupted.

Police have not announced an arrest at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 303-8967 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.

