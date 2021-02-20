Man shot, killed in parking lot of Zaxby's on Skibo Road in Fayetteville, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Zaxby's in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the location at 2166 Skibo Road.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a man was shot in the chest in the parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell at (910) 273-8192 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
