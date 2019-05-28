Fayetteville stabbing leaves man in critical condition

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a stabbing Monday evening that left a person in critical condition.

Officers responded to a call Monday about 6:40 p.m. to the area of Maiden Lane and Ray Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Newman with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 309-0278 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
