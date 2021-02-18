Fayetteville State names new chancellor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State University has a new chancellorDarrell Allison, a longtime advocate of North Carolina's historically minority-serving institutions, will take over the role March 15."Darrell Allison is a creative leader who understands the value of Fayetteville State University to the community, the region, and the state," University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans said.He'll be the university's 12th chancellor. Allison is currently vice president of governmental affairs and state teams at the American Federation for Children.Allison succeeds Interim Chancellor Peggy Valentine,and previously served as dean of the School of Health Sciences at Winston-Salem State University.Allison is a former member of the Board of Governors and a former trustee at his alma mater, North Carolina Central University.While on the UNC Board of Governors, Allison served on several committees, including Budget and Finance; Historically Minority-Serving Institutions (chair); UNC System Racial Equity Task Force (chair); Educational Planning, Policies and Programs (secretary); Strategic Initiatives Committee; and UNC K-12 Laboratory Schools."Darrell's expansive career in education and service to the UNC System has been important to this state, and especially our HBCUs," Hans said. "He brings with him a proven track record for student advocacy and a reputation for fostering partnerships that can further this university's strategic goals. Through his leadership of the Racial Equity Task Force, he was a powerful voice in advancing critical issues of equity, and I know he will help us continue to push forward on this priority."Allison holds a Juris Doctor degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and a bachelor's degree from NCCU.