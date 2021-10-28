7 months after some called for removal, FSU chancellor details accomplishments since taking office

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Seven months ago, Fayetteville State University Chancellor Darrell Allison was the talk of the town. The Faculty Senate and National Alumni Association questioned his qualifications and called for his removal.
Months later, that perception has changed, with some alumnus saying they are confident in his ability to lead the university.
"I never had negative thoughts about him. My negativity was associated more with the process," said Dr. Willis McLeod, former Fayetteville State University Chancellor and alumnus. "I'm a pretty good judge of people. I think he's going to provide very good leadership for the university."
This comes after some declared the chancellor's search failed and more than 2,600 people signed off on removing him before his March 15 start date.
Bradie Frink Junior, an FSU alum, created the petition. At the time, he said the outrage came from his belief that Allison did not have the credentials to take on the position.
"This is our George Floyd moment. This is the moment we decide we are not going to settle," Frink said. "We know that he is ill-qualified. He has no experience or education that says he can do this particular job."
Allison shared his big accomplishments during this short time from his office. That includes adding two outdoor basketball courts, a Greek Plaza, which pays homage to Black Greek organizations and the $5 million debt-free purchase of Bronco Square. It is something he says will have an economic impact providing jobs and generating money.
"In addition to McAllister's there will be a Chick-fil-A there at the square. On this campus, there will be a free standing, full-operational Starbucks," said Allison.
He expects some of these changes as early as spring of next year. According to Allison, this year he launched a retention initiative offering tuition free summer classes, room and board.
He's also investing in paid internships for students by meeting with employers.
"We know these students are capable. We just want them to have the opportunity. So much so, sir or ma'am, if you'd be willing, we're willing to finance the paid portion," said Allison.
It's giving alum like McLeod a sense of comfort months after concerns boiled over.
"So far I'm impressed," he said.
