Fayetteville suspect on the run leaves note 'I killed the woman's daughter'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 24 hours after Phillip Little delivered the gruesome confession, he is still on the run. Fayetteville police are actively searching for the 46-year-old and the 2006 dark blue Jeep Cherokee he found.
It's all still fresh on Jeff Brown's mind.
"He pulled up on me in the vehicle that he stole and jumped out and handed me a note with a room key. It had the word mom and a number on it. It read, 'I killed the woman's daughter,' said Brown. "When I read it I didn't feel nothing about it. I thought it was a joke."
Officers made the grim discovery that a 26-year-old woman's body was in fact in room 136 of the Travel Inn. The owner of the Travel Inn told ABC11 the pair checked in July 3 and had been staying there ever since.
Investigators are using surveillance video from both Mike's Car Wash and the Travel Inn.
"I just seen him with her the other day before yesterday walking and holding hands like everything was fine," said Waymon Gainey, the manager of Big Mikes Car Wash, next door to the motel.
According to the manager of Mike's Car Wash, the stolen jeep belonged to a local pastor. The license plate number is 4862DV.
