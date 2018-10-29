Fayetteville synagogue ramps up security following Pittsburgh attacks

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --The only synagogue in Fayetteville is taking a closer look at their security and making changes after the shooting tragedy in Pittsburgh.
These 11 candles were lit Sunday for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. The Rabbi of Beth Israel says nearly 100 congregants came out to stand in solidarity. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Ber1Zn3GGQ— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 30, 2018
"It didn't happen in the halls of my synagogue, but it doesn't make it any less of our pain," said Rabbi Eve Eichenholtz. " The number of my congregants who called and said what will be security before services tonight were many."
The Rabbi told ABC11 fear lingers amongst many. It's fear of what could happen while inside the safe space they come to worship.
Because of it, tightening security is an ongoing conversation and top priority.
"We are going to increase visibility and have more police presence. This is not a new emotion for Jews. I hope there is a time where we don't have to think about security plans anymore when we get to a point of peace in our world," said Eichenholtz.