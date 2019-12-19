Fayetteville middle school teacher accused of sending explicit messages to student on Snapchat

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A middle school teacher was arrested and charged with making explicit comments to a student Thursday.
In a statement, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Richard Anthony Thomas Jr. taught at Ireland Drive Middle School in Fayetteville. According to the school's website, Thomas taught sixth grade English language arts.
Investigators said Thomas used Snapchat and emails to exchange explicit and suggestive messages with the student.
Cumberland County Schools released the following statement Thursday afternoon:
Our top priority is the safety of our students. When the allegations were brought to our attention, we immediately reported them to law enforcement. Mr. Thomas has been suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.
These allegations are extremely disturbing; however, they are not representative of the 3,000-plus dedicated teachers who serve our students on a daily basis. As a part of regular procedures, Cumberland County Schools conducts extensive background checks on all employees. Employees are also reminded annually of 'Prohibited Relationships with Students' during the CCS Employee Handbook review period.
School officials will continue to cooperate with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office as they lead this investigation. Whenever law enforcement is involved, the district is prepared to take all appropriate personnel actions based on the results of the investigation.
Cumberland County Schools said Thomas has been an employee at Ireland Drive Middle School since August of this year. Previously, he taught at W.H. Owen Elementary School from 2014 until last spring.
Thomas is charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a minor. He is in jail on a $375,000 bond.
