Fayetteville middle school teacher accused of sending explicit messages to student on Snapchat

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A middle school teacher was arrested and charged with making explicit comments to a student Thursday.In a statement, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Richard Anthony Thomas Jr. taught at Ireland Drive Middle School in Fayetteville. According to the school's website, Thomas taught sixth grade English language arts.Investigators said Thomas used Snapchat and emails to exchange explicit and suggestive messages with the student.Cumberland County Schools released the following statement Thursday afternoon:Cumberland County Schools said Thomas has been an employee at Ireland Drive Middle School since August of this year. Previously, he taught at W.H. Owen Elementary School from 2014 until last spring.Thomas is charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a minor. He is in jail on a $375,000 bond.