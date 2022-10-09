Fayetteville teen dies after being shot by an acquaintance at Southern Pines Mobil Mart: Police

The Southern Pines Police Department (SPPD) is conducting a deadly shooting investigation involving a teenager.

According to the SPPD, officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Mobil Mart, on Central Drive, around 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Police said 17-year-old De 'Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, of Fayetteville, was dead and had multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting is not considered a random act of violence and Chambliss and the suspect were acquaintances, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation, SPPD said.

The person suspected in the shooting was last seen in a silver in color Honda Civic with a red, front, right corner panel. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.